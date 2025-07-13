CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.93.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.37. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

