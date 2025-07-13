Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,459 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

