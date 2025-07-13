Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after purchasing an additional 638,012 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,235 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after purchasing an additional 398,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $166,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.