Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $68.84 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

