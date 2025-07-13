Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

