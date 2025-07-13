Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Solventum Stock Down 2.8%
NYSE SOLV opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
