Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of HP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

