Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in MSCI by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.55.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $564.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

