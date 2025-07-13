Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.73.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE SAIC opened at $113.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

