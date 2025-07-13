Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,102 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,888,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,001.60. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

VKTX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.62. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.