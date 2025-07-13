Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,102 Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,888,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics
In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,001.60. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%
VKTX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.62. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
