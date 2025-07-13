Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5%
WRB stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49.
W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.
W.R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
