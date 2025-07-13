Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

