Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.75 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $151.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.