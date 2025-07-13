Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after buying an additional 506,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after buying an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

