Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 257 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,353,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $384,606,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after purchasing an additional 404,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS opened at $286.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

