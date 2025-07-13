Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 909 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.4%

ASO opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

