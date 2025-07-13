Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 price objective on Saia in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.26.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $303.28 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.21.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

