Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.47 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

In related news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 93,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,765.40. This represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,245. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

