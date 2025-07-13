Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 982.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAN opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 187.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

