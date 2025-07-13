Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $10,954,792.35. Following the sale, the director owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,750. The trade was a 56.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

