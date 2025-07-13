Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $253.92 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.71 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

