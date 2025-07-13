Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

