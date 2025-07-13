Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $537,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,804,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,795,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,885,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56,120.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

