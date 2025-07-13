Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.7%

CLH opened at $232.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

