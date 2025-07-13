Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.