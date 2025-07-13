Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.