Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $339.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.