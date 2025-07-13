Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

