Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $15,637,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 544.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $473.48 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $493.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

