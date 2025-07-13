Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 748 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.42 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

