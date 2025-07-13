Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.07. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.48.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

