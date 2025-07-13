CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.6%

AAPL opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.27.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

