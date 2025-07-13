D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $206,000 in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 112,425.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TELUS Price Performance
Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.
TELUS Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
