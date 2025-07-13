D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $206,000 in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 112,425.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 212.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TU

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.