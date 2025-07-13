DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $26.99. DNB Bank ASA shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 10,657 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion.
DNB Bank ASA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.2311 per share. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DNB Bank ASA
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.