Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $53,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

