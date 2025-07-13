Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $46,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $71,822,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,126,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after buying an additional 387,537 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15,282.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,530,000 after buying an additional 281,048 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after buying an additional 102,895 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $168.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.92 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

