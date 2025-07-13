Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447,357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $48,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 429,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 576.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

