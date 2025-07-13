Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $48,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $257.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

