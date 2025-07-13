Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.51 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $97.23. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

