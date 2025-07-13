Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $48.07 Million Stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $48,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.48.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

