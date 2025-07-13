Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $52,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

