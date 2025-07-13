Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $50,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $9,481,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in HP by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 698,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 291,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

