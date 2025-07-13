Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,927 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $228.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.42.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

