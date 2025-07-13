Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 204,054 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $41,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.