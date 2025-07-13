Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,305 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $47,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,637,000 after acquiring an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $137,448,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,088,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145,902 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

