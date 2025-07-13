Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,667 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Masco worth $53,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,512,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 2.5%

MAS stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

