Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,320 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $473.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $493.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

