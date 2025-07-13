Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,211 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 73,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $42,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $477,454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $178,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

