Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.