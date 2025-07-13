Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.89.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.
EXPD stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
