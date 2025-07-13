FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of FactSet Research Systems worth $45,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,184,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9%

FDS opened at $446.16 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.59.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

